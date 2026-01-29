Patchy Mix Released By UFC And Signs With Rizin

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has been released from the UFC after just two fights.



It was only in the summer of last year that Mix had joined the promotion with some excitement given his past accomplishments in the Bellator promotion.



The 32-year-old had beaten the likes of Kyoji Horiguchi and Magomed Magomedov and Raufeon Stots on his way to winning Bellator’s 135lb tournament in 2023.



He had then gone on to beat Sergio Pettis to become bantamweight champion and successfully defended the belt once before jumping ship to the UFC with an overall 20-1 career record.



However, Mix’s UFC debut saw him suffer a unanimous decision loss to Mario Bautista back in June of 2025, ending a seven-fight winning streak, while in October he dropped a split-decision loss to Jakub Wiklacz.

Apparently that was enough for the UFC and so he’s since been shown the exit door, and has now signed for Rizin instead, where he will fight Kyoma Akimoto on March 7th.