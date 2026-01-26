Dana White Addresses Suspicious UFC 324 Betting And Paramount+ Ad Complaints

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Addresses Suspicious UFC 324 Betting And Paramount+ Ad Complaints

There was a lot for Dana White to unpack following this past weekend’s first event of their new Paramount+ era, and at the UFC 324 post-fight press conference he addressed a number of problematic issues that had came up both before and during the event.

Things hadn’t gone smoothly even the day before the event, with Cameron Smotherman feinting after walking off the scales on Friday, leading to him falling flat on his face on-stage.

Smotherman’s fight with Ricky Turcios was subsequently cancelled and the fighter is now undergoing further tests to understand why it happened.

“I mean, if doctors don’t know how it happened, how the f*** do I know how it happened, you know what I mean?” White said when asked about the incident. “Could be nerves. It could be a million things.”

“People faint at weddings, you know. I don’t know how. Listen, I’m glad all he got was some stitches on his chin.

“I mean, he fell face-first, no hands. First thing I asked was, ‘Does he have his teeth?’ So that, for a really scary, horrible situation, it turned out about as good as it could.”

That wasn’t the only fight that was pulled from the card on short notice, as on the day of the event Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez was nixed amid talk of suspicious betting activity.

This is something that had already happened with an Isaac Dulgarian fight back in November, and White confirmed after UFC 324 that the same thing occurred again, prompting them to take immediate action.

“That’s what it is. Happened again,” White confirmed after reports that the betting line had shifted significantly in a short space of time. “We got called from the gaming integrity service, and I said I’m not doing this shit again. We pulled the fight.

“The FBI’s already deep into all this stuff anyway. I’m sure this one will be next.,” White noted.

However, White would only say, “I don’t know,” when asked whether either Johnson or Hernandez would be released like Dulgarian had been just a couple of days after his fight was flagged.

White was also quizzed about fan complaints that there was a metric ton of adverts during the UFC 324 live broadcast on Paramount+, even getting in the way of some fighter walk-ins and corner-work in-between rounds, which wouldn’t have happened on a traditional numbered PPV event.

“I haven’t seen it yet and all of this is a work in progress,” White said. “It’s $8.99. You’re not paying f*cking, however much more, these guys have got to make some money too.”

It’s worth noting that the UFC’s co-ordinating producer Zach Candito has since addressed one part of that issue, insisting that the 30 minutes it took to get onto the first event on the card was just a one-off.

“Just a debut show – lots to get in #UFC324,” Candito told fans on X. “Don’t expect the new norm to be 30 minutes after the hour. Just trying to do some special stuff. It’ll be at least 10 minutes earlier next week. All is well. All is well :)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 325 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 325 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 325 Fight Card

UFC 325 Fight Card

Dana White UFC 324 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 324 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 324 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 324 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 324 Bonus Awards

UFC 324 Bonus Awards

UFC 324 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 324 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett By Decision At UFC 324 To Become Interim 155lb Champ

Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett By Decision At UFC 324 To Become Interim 155lb Champ

Sean O’Malley Defeats Song Yadong By Unanimous Decision At UFC 324

Sean O’Malley Defeats Song Yadong By Unanimous Decision At UFC 324

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us