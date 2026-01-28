Paddy Pimblett Speaks Out About Loss To Justin Gaethje

Paddy Pimblett has taken to social media to give his reaction to his unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324 in Las Vegas last weekend.

“Hope everyone enjoyed my fight just as much as I did, want to thank everyone that came to support and everyone watching at home,” Pimblett wrote on Instagram. “I’m all good, no injuries. Went into the fight feeling amazing, had a great camp and an easy weight cut. No excuses, the better man won on the night.



“[Justin Gaethje] congratulations brother it was an honor to share the cage with such a legend. Go get that undisputed title [your] career deserves it. Hopefully we can run it back for the undisputed because I still know it’s in my destiny to win that gold!



“[UFC] thank you for the opportunity yous all know I’ll be back for that belt in the near future.”

The 31-year-old Pimblett had gone into the fight on a seven-fight winning streak since joining the UFC back in 2021, but found the going tougher against Gaethje, who was able to get the better of the striking exchanges and cause more damage, including knocking him down a couple of times.



Pimblett’s face looked worse for wear after the fight, but it sounds like he’s emerged with no major injuries, and Daniel Cormier has been among those who believes that ‘The Baddy’s’ stock has actually risen despite his defeat.



“Very rarely does a guy elevate in a loss as much as I believe Paddy Pimblett will elevate in this loss,” Cormier said on YouTube.

“So many people wanted to call him a hype job. So many people wanted to pretend that this kid didn’t deserve to be here, that this kid was not a viable challenger for a world title. He proved that. All that. he hasn’t fought anybody in the Top 5 yet, none of the best guys, I don’t want to hear that again because what I saw was a kid that has a big future that has a ton of ability to really challenge the best fighters in the world and he’ll do that consistency for a really, really long time.”