Paulo Costa Says He’s Fighting Shara Magomedov In Qatar

By Ross Cole

Paulo Costa has revealed that he’s agreed to fight Shara Magomedov at UFC Fight Night 265 in Doha, Qatar on November 22nd.

“Was offered Shara bullet in Qtar. It’s looks fun, I said yes,” Costa wrote on social media.

The 34-year-old Costa’s career had been sliding downhill for much of the past few years, having only won once in his last five fights heading into 2025, but a convincing unanimous decision win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in July has led to hopes he could still go on a run in the division.

Costa’s win came after he had vowed to ditch his more conservative fighting style of late in favor of returning to the more aggressive, offensively-minded approach that first made him a star between 2017 and 2019 when he went on a five-fight winning streak, including four TKO finishes.

Costa is only ranked No.13 in the division at the moment, so he’s still got a lot of work to do, and it looks like that will continue with a fight against the unranked Magomedov.

The 31-year-old Magomedov is also a striker who has gone 5-1 in his UFC campaign so far, beating the likes of Michal Oleksiejczuk, Armen Petrosyan and most recently Marc-Andre Barriault along the way, with his sole loss being on the scorecards against Michael ‘Venom’ Page back in February.

Costa vs. Magomedov hasn’t been officially announced yet, but is rumored to be the co-main event for the UFC’s first ever visit to Qatar, which will also feature the likes of Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov and Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev.

