Rafael Fiziev Out Of Charles Oliveira Bout At UFC Fight Night 261

Rafael Fiziev has been forced out of his main event fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11th due to an injury.



It’s a major blow just three weeks out from what is set to be the first ‘Fight Night’ event in Rio in over a decade since Demian Maia vs. Ryan LaFlare in 2015.



The 32-year-old Fiziev had been heading into the fight off a decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in June that ended a three-fight losing slump, leaving him ranked No.10 in the lightweight division.



As for the 35-year-old Oliveira, the former champion was coming in off a KO loss in an unsuccessful attempt to win the vacant 155lb title against Ilia Topuria in June.



It’s not clear at this stage if Oliveira will now stay in the headlining spot on this card against a short-notice opponent.



As things stand the UFC Fight Night 261 show’s main card is left with five fights, including Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson, Gabriel Brown vs. Randy Brown and Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio.