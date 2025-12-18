Ricardo Ramos And Viaschlev Borshchev Among Latest UFC Cuts

Six more UFC fighters have been cut from the UFC’s roster just before Christmas, including veterans like Ricardo Ramos, Viaschlev Borshchev and Marcin Prachnio.



Ricardo Ramos signed with the UFC all the way back in 2017 and got off to a solid start with five wins in his first six fights.



The 30-year-old then entered a more indifferent spell however, alternating between wins and losses, before completely slumping to four losses in his last five Octagon appearances.



Ramos’ most notable wins during his time in the Octagon included beating the likes of Aiemann Zahabi, Bill Algeo and Kyung-Ho Kang, and he bows out of the UFC after an overall 8-7 run.



The 33-year-old Viaschlev Borshchev joined the UFC after KO’ing Chris Duncan in the Contender Series back in 2021, but has struggled to find consistency during his time in the UFC, putting together a 3-6-1 record.



The 37-year-old Marcin Prachnio has been in the UFC since 2018, and is perhaps lucky not to have been ejected a lot earlier given that he actually lost his first three fights in the promotion.



And Prachnio made the most of that stay of execution by winning four of his next six bouts, including victories over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr, Ike Villaneuva and Devin Clark. However, back-to-back submission losses in his last two outings has brought an end to his UFC run, bowing out with an overall 4-7 record.



Lucas Brzeski arrived in the UFC via the Contender Series in 2021, but has been living on borrowed time since as remarkably he’s lost six of his seven fights.



Joining them heading out the exit door are two fighters who only had brief stints in the Octagon, with Marek Bujlo having only just lost in his debut last month, while Contender Series Yusaku Kinoshita lost his first two UFC fights in 2023, and over two years later is finally being released.







