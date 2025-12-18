Ricardo Ramos And Viaschlev Borshchev Among Latest UFC Cuts

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Ricardo Ramos And Viaschlev Borshchev Among Latest UFC Cuts

Six more UFC fighters have been cut from the UFC’s roster just before Christmas, including veterans like Ricardo Ramos, Viaschlev Borshchev and Marcin Prachnio.

Ricardo Ramos signed with the UFC all the way back in 2017 and got off to a solid start with five wins in his first six fights.

The 30-year-old then entered a more indifferent spell however, alternating between wins and losses, before completely slumping to four losses in his last five Octagon appearances.

Ramos’ most notable wins during his time in the Octagon included beating the likes of Aiemann Zahabi, Bill Algeo and Kyung-Ho Kang, and he bows out of the UFC after an overall 8-7 run.

The 33-year-old Viaschlev Borshchev joined the UFC after KO’ing Chris Duncan in the Contender Series back in 2021, but has struggled to find consistency during his time in the UFC, putting together a 3-6-1 record.

The 37-year-old Marcin Prachnio has been in the UFC since 2018, and is perhaps lucky not to have been ejected a lot earlier given that he actually lost his first three fights in the promotion.

And Prachnio made the most of that stay of execution by winning four of his next six bouts, including victories over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr, Ike Villaneuva and Devin Clark. However, back-to-back submission losses in his last two outings has brought an end to his UFC run, bowing out with an overall 4-7 record.

Lucas Brzeski arrived in the UFC via the Contender Series in 2021, but has been living on borrowed time since as remarkably he’s lost six of his seven fights.

Joining them heading out the exit door are two fighters who only had brief stints in the Octagon, with Marek Bujlo having only just lost in his debut last month, while Contender Series Yusaku Kinoshita lost his first two UFC fights in 2023, and over two years later is finally being released.



MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Nassourdine Imavov Continuing To Focus On Striking Despite Khamzat Chimaev’s Wrestling Threat

Nassourdine Imavov Continuing To Focus On Striking Despite Khamzat Chimaev’s Wrestling Threat

Tom Aspinall Rips Into Curtis Blaydes As He Confirms Eye Surgery

Tom Aspinall Rips Into Curtis Blaydes As He Confirms Eye Surgery

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega And Paulo Costa vs. Bruno Ferreira Added To UFC 326

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega And Paulo Costa vs. Bruno Ferreira Added To UFC 326

Caio Borralho vs. Reiner de Ridder Booked For UFC 326 In March

Caio Borralho vs. Reiner de Ridder Booked For UFC 326 In March

Alex Pereira Claims He Won’t Be Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Alex Pereira Claims He Won’t Be Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Tom Aspinall Says He’d Like Francis Ngannou Fight While Training With Tommy Fury

Tom Aspinall Says He’d Like Francis Ngannou Fight While Training With Tommy Fury

Watch The UFC’s Greatest Knockouts From 2025 For 53 Minutes

Watch The UFC’s Greatest Knockouts From 2025 For 53 Minutes

Ilia Topuria Says Domestic Abuse Allegations Are False And Claims He’s Being Extorted

Ilia Topuria Says Domestic Abuse Allegations Are False And Claims He’s Being Extorted

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us