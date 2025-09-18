Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Song Yadong has been rumored as a potential next opponent for Sean O’Malley, and it seems that the former bantamweight champion is definitely on-board with the idea.



“Everyone and their grandmother is sending me the screenshots of Song Yadong versus ‘Suga’ December 6th. People are saying, ‘Yo, congrats. When does fight camp start?’ All this and that,” O’Malley said on YouTube.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the plan is. There’s nothing official on my side. I haven’t talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where. Song seems like a great next opponent, though. I mean, it makes sense. I like the matchup. That seems good.”

“As far as a date goes, December, January, February, f**king November. I’m ready to go,” O’Malley continued. “I’m ready to go. Call me next week, and I’ll probably say that’s too short notice, but I do like the matchup.

“It makes sense. I’m healthy. I’m feeling good. I’m training like a motherf**ker. And again, I like that matchup. Me versus Song, if that’s what’s next, hell yeah.”

The 30-year-old O’Malley is hoping to get back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats to current 135lb champ Merab Dvalishvili in the past 12 months.



Prior to that ‘Suga’ Sean had gone seven fights unbeaten in the UFC, including winning the bantamweight belt by defeating Aljamain Sterling in 2023 after earning the right to do so by delivering an upset split-decision win over Petr Yan.



The 27-year-old Yadong currently sits one spot below O’Malley in the rankings at No.5 after a win over Henry Cejudo earlier this year.



Yadong is 7-3 in his last 10 Octagon outings, also beating the likes of Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez along the way.