Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Song Yadong has been rumored as a potential next opponent for Sean O’Malley, and it seems that the former bantamweight champion is definitely on-board with the idea.

“Everyone and their grandmother is sending me the screenshots of Song Yadong versus ‘Suga’ December 6th. People are saying, ‘Yo, congrats. When does fight camp start?’ All this and that,” O’Malley said on YouTube.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the plan is. There’s nothing official on my side. I haven’t talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where. Song seems like a great next opponent, though. I mean, it makes sense. I like the matchup. That seems good.”

“As far as a date goes, December, January, February, f**king November. I’m ready to go,” O’Malley continued. “I’m ready to go. Call me next week, and I’ll probably say that’s too short notice, but I do like the matchup.

“It makes sense. I’m healthy. I’m feeling good. I’m training like a motherf**ker. And again, I like that matchup. Me versus Song, if that’s what’s next, hell yeah.”

The 30-year-old O’Malley is hoping to get back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats to current 135lb champ Merab Dvalishvili in the past 12 months.

Prior to that ‘Suga’ Sean had gone seven fights unbeaten in the UFC, including winning the bantamweight belt by defeating Aljamain Sterling in 2023 after earning the right to do so by delivering an upset split-decision win over Petr Yan.

The 27-year-old Yadong currently sits one spot below O’Malley in the rankings at No.5 after a win over Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

Yadong is 7-3 in his last 10 Octagon outings, also beating the likes of Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez along the way.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

Watch Dana White On Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast

Watch Dana White On Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast

Anthony Hernandez Explains Why He’s Pulled Out Of Reiner de Ridder Fight

Anthony Hernandez Explains Why He’s Pulled Out Of Reiner de Ridder Fight

UFC 145lb Contenders Argue Over Who Should Fight Alexander Volkanovski Next

UFC 145lb Contenders Argue Over Who Should Fight Alexander Volkanovski Next

Ilia Topuria Points To Previous Meeting After Terence Crawford Claims Not To Know Him

Ilia Topuria Points To Previous Meeting After Terence Crawford Claims Not To Know Him

Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

Reiner de Ridder Now Fights Brendan Allen After Anthony Hernandez Drops Out

Reiner de Ridder Now Fights Brendan Allen After Anthony Hernandez Drops Out

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us