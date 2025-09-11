TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

TKO COO and President Mark Shapiro has revealed that they knew the price they wanted for the UFC’s broadcasting deal was going to be too high for their current partner ESPN.

Paramount+ paid over $7 billion to secure the rights to air UFC events for the next seven years from 2026 onwards, essentially more than doubling the amount ESPN had paid back in 2018.

According to Shapiro, ESPN had been interested in still having some involvement with the UFC, but the asking price was just too steep for them.

“I can’t say enough about ESPN,” Shapiro said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology conference. “They were an extraordinary partner on the UFC. A lot of our growth and the fact that we’re mainstream and we’re so young and we’re so diverse, so global, has a lot to do with the marketing machine that is the Walt Disney Co. Period, end of story. They are the definitive authority and stage when it comes to sports.

“Having said that, we knew they were not going to be there at the price we wanted for UFC. While we had conversations and across the timelines, there was a time where they might have come in for some of the numbered events, which are the pay-per-views, or some of the Fight Nights or all of the Fight Nights, they were always in the mix and they wanted to be in the mix and Bob Iger and Jimmy Pitaro are huge fans of the UFC and they have a great personal relationship with us and with Dana White. We never ruled them out, but we pretty knew they weren’t going to be able to get to a 2X [price], and that’s what we were setting our sights on.”

While ESPN weren’t in the race, Shapiro said that many others were, but Paramount+ combined with CBS proved to be the best fit.

“We set our sights talking to everybody else,” Shapiro said. “From Warner Bros. Discovery to a lesser extent Apple, Amazon in a big way, YouTube in a big way, Netflix in a big way, DAZN in a big way. There were a lot of players at the table.

“I’m not saying all of them were at the number we ultimately received and signed or that they all would have taken the entire package, because there’s a lot of volume when it comes to 43 fights and then you have The Contender Series and Ultimate Fighter and our library. Only a few vehicles can take that kind of a load and ultimately we pivoted this to CBS and Paramount+ and we’re really excited about the opportunity there.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Noche UFC 3: Lopes vs. Silva Pre-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3: Lopes vs. Silva Pre-Fight Interviews

Carlos Prates Targets Early Retirement If He Wins Title

Carlos Prates Targets Early Retirement If He Wins Title

New ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock And Ryan Bader

New ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock And Ryan Bader

Paddy Pimblett Is Back In Gym, But No Opponent Confirmed Yet

Paddy Pimblett Is Back In Gym, But No Opponent Confirmed Yet

Brian Ortega Was Unconscious For 30mins A Day Prior To Aljamain Sterling Loss

Brian Ortega Was Unconscious For 30mins A Day Prior To Aljamain Sterling Loss

Jean Silva Didn’t Take Fight Nerds Teammate Mauricio Ruffy’s Loss Well

Jean Silva Didn’t Take Fight Nerds Teammate Mauricio Ruffy’s Loss Well

Cynthia Calvillo Announces Retirement From MMA At 38-Years-Old

Cynthia Calvillo Announces Retirement From MMA At 38-Years-Old

Tim Elliott Reveals He Broke His Leg During Win Over Kai Asakura

Tim Elliott Reveals He Broke His Leg During Win Over Kai Asakura

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us