Wrestling Ace Gable Steveson Wins Dirty Boxing Debut In 13 Seconds; Wants UFC Fight Next

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Former Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson made light work of his dirty boxing debut last night and then revealed he wants to fight in the UFC next.

The 25-year-old Steveson was already on the UFC’s radar as matchmaker Mick Maynard was actually in attendance last night at DBX 4 in Nashville for his bout against Billy Swanson, a fighter with a 4-3 MMA record.

That’s not surprising given that Steveson won the gold deal for freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympics to add to a stellar list of accomplishments in the sport.

Then just last month Steveson made his heavyweight MMA debut, beating Braden Peterson by TKO in just 98 seconds, but last night he turned his attention to dirty boxing, and got the job done even quicker.

Steveson went on the offensive almost immediately, tagging Swanson with a flurry of left and rights. He then immediately followed that up with a big uppercut that sunk his opponent to the canvas, with a few standing blows to his grounded opponent then sealing the KO victory in just 13 seconds.

Steveson then showed off his athleticism by jumping over the top rope during his post-fight celebration, and made the most of his big moment by sending a message directly to the UFC’s Maynard at ringside.

“I think a special guest was here to watch me, but I’m just not sure where he is,” Steveson said during his post-fight interview in the ring. “His name is Mick Maynard, and he’s right there!

“Mick, you’ve seen a little bit. I would love to show a lot more. Hopefully, you believe in me, and I appreciate you.”

While he’s still very new to the sport, Steveson is obviously a blue-chip prospect, so it does seem like it’s only a matter of time before he finds his way to the Octagon.

Check out Steveson’s latest fight for yourselves in the video below.

