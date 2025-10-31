UFC Fight Night 263 Weigh-In Results And Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 263 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 263 weigh-ins have now concluded ahead of Saturday night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. David Onama (146)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (263) vs. Ante Delija (237)

Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Isaac Dulgarian (146) vs. Yadier del Valle (146)

Charles Radtke (171) vs. Daniel Frunza (171)

Allan Nascimento (129.5) vs. Cody Durden (130)

Prelims

Billy Elekana (205.5) vs. Kevin Christian (205)

Timmy Cuamba (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (135.5)

Donte Johnson (184) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185.5)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136)

Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)

Phil Rowe (171) vs. Seokhyon Ko (170)

Talita Alencar (115) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 263 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 263 Predictions

Wrestling Ace Gable Steveson Wins Dirty Boxing Debut In 13 Seconds; Wants UFC Fight Next

Wrestling Ace Gable Steveson Wins Dirty Boxing Debut In 13 Seconds; Wants UFC Fight Next

Justin Gaethje Explains Why He Never Uses His Wrestling

Justin Gaethje Explains Why He Never Uses His Wrestling

UFC Fight Night 263: Garcia vs. Onama Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 263: Garcia vs. Onama Pre-Fight Interviews

bisping henderson 2

Michael Bisping Gives His Solution To The Eye-Poke Problem

UFC Fight Night 263 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 263 Promo Video

Paramount+ Broadcast deal With UFC Expands To Latin America And Australia

Paramount+ Broadcast deal With UFC Expands To Latin America And Australia

Tom Aspinall’s Father Says Star Still Can’t See Out Of Right Eye

Tom Aspinall’s Father Says Star Still Can’t See Out Of Right Eye

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us