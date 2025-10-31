UFC Fight Night 263 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 263 weigh-ins have now concluded ahead of Saturday night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. David Onama (146)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (263) vs. Ante Delija (237)
Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)
Isaac Dulgarian (146) vs. Yadier del Valle (146)
Charles Radtke (171) vs. Daniel Frunza (171)
Allan Nascimento (129.5) vs. Cody Durden (130)
Prelims
Billy Elekana (205.5) vs. Kevin Christian (205)
Timmy Cuamba (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (135.5)
Donte Johnson (184) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185.5)
Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136)
Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)
Phil Rowe (171) vs. Seokhyon Ko (170)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)