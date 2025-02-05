UFC 312 Embedded Episode 2

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Check out the latest from UFC 312 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Australia.

Check out the latest from UFC 312 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Australia.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Kevin Lee Furious After Footage Of Nasty Knockdown In Training Leaks Online

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee has reacted angrily after discovering that video footage that shows him being dropped hard in training has been leaked ...

Shara Magomedov Details Intestinal Issues That Made Him Feel Ill During Michael Page Fight

Shara Magomedov seemed to underperform in his fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh this past weekend and he ...

UFC 312 Embedded Episode 2

Check out the latest from UFC 312 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Australia.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United