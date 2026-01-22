UFC 324 Embedded Episode 3

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 3

Watch the 3rd episode of UFC 324 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Michael Chandler Admits It’s ‘Not Great To Hear’ Dana White Dismiss Talk Of Conor McGregor Fight At White House

Michael Chandler Admits It’s ‘Not Great To Hear’ Dana White Dismiss Talk Of Conor McGregor Fight At White House

Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

Dana White Still Wants Amanda Nunes Comeback To Be Against Kayla Harrison

Dana White Still Wants Amanda Nunes Comeback To Be Against Kayla Harrison

Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 2

Kayla Harrison Was In Danger Of Being Paralysed Without Urgent Neck Surgery

Kayla Harrison Was In Danger Of Being Paralysed Without Urgent Neck Surgery

Merab Dvalishvili Claims He’s Been Told Petr Yan Rematch Can’t Happen at UFC: White House Event

Merab Dvalishvili Claims He’s Been Told Petr Yan Rematch Can’t Happen at UFC: White House Event

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 1

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us