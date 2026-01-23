UFC 324 Weigh-In Results And Video As Cameron Smotherman Feints On-Stage

The UFC 324 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Unfortunately prelim fighter Cameron Smotherman was in rough shape when he took to the scales, and while he did make weight, as he stepped back off he looked woozy and a few steps later appeared to pass out and face-plant on the stage.



He regained consciousness soon after, but stayed down for several minutes before still looking worse for wear when helped back to his feet, before being transported to hospital.



As expected, Smotherman’s fight with Ricky Turcios on the preliminary card of tomorrow night’s event has now been cancelled.



Check out videos of the incident and full weigh-in below as well as all the weigh-ins results.



Main Card

Justin Gaethje (155) vs. Paddy Pimblett (154)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Derrick Lewis (263.5)

Rose Namajunas (125.5) vs. Natalia Silva (126)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Jean Silva (146)



Prelims

Deiveson Figueiredo (138.5) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136) – Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5lbs

Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (186)

Modestas Bukauskas (204) vs. Nikita Krylov (205.5)

Charles Johnson (126) vs. Alex Perez (128.5) – Perez missed weight by 2.5lbs

Alexander Hernandez (155.5) vs. Michael Johnson (156)

Denzel Freeman (257.5) vs. Josh Hokit (234.5)

Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (136) – Smotherman collapsed on-stage, fight cancelled.

Adam Fugitt (171) vs. Ty Miller (170)