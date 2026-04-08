UFC 327 Embedded Episode 3

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 3

Watch the third episode of UFC 327 Embedded as fight night draws closer in Miami, Florida.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Johnny Walker Considering Move Up To Heavyweight After Sparring Francis Ngannou

Johnny Walker Considering Move Up To Heavyweight After Sparring Francis Ngannou

Dana White Reveals He No Longer Has Any Part In Contract Negotiations

Dana White Reveals He No Longer Has Any Part In Contract Negotiations

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 2

Tom Aspinall Back To Light Training But Still Awaits Doctor Clearance For Full-Contact

Tom Aspinall Back To Light Training But Still Awaits Doctor Clearance For Full-Contact

Renato Moicano Wants To Avenge First Ever Loss Against Brian Ortega

Renato Moicano Wants To Avenge First Ever Loss Against Brian Ortega

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 327 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 327 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 327 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 327 Fight Card

UFC 327 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us