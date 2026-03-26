UFC Fight Night 271 Promo Video And Pre-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 271 Promo Video And Pre-Fight Interviews

Check out a new promo for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 271 event in Seattle headlined by Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer, and scroll down to see pre-fight interviews with the stars of the main and co-main events.

Israel Adesanya / Joe Pyfer

Alexa Grasso / Maycee Barber

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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