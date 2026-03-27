UFC Fight Night 271 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 271 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 271 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (186)
Maycee Barber (125) vs. Alexa Grasso (126)
Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Niko Price (170)
Lerryan Douglas (146) vs. Julian Erosa (145)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (185) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)
Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Kyle Nelson (156)

Prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes (155) vs. Tofiq Musayev (155)
Lance Gibson Jr. (156) vs. Chase Hooper (155)
Tyrell Fortune (248) vs. Marcin Tybura (259)
Casey O’Neill (124) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (125)
Bruno Lopes (204) vs. Navajo Stirling (204)
Ricky Simon (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)
Bruna Brasil (115) vs. Alexia Thainara (115)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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