UFC Fight Night 271 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 271 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Israel Adesanya (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (186)

Maycee Barber (125) vs. Alexa Grasso (126)

Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

Lerryan Douglas (146) vs. Julian Erosa (145)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (185) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Kyle Nelson (156)



Prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes (155) vs. Tofiq Musayev (155)

Lance Gibson Jr. (156) vs. Chase Hooper (155)

Tyrell Fortune (248) vs. Marcin Tybura (259)

Casey O’Neill (124) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (125)

Bruno Lopes (204) vs. Navajo Stirling (204)

Ricky Simon (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

Bruna Brasil (115) vs. Alexia Thainara (115)