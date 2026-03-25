Jorge Masvidal Says He Turned Down MVP MMA Offer In Favor Of UFC Deal

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that MVP MMA had plans to have him fight on their major Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix in May, but he’s opted to return to the UFC instead.



“I got offered to fight on this [Netflix] card,” Masvidal said on the Death Row MMA podcast. “I had a very good, nice offer from Netflix, but UFC had other plans for me. I was talking to Nakisa [Bidarian]. I get along very well with Nakisa and nothing but love for him for even thinking of me and calling me up, but it just didn’t work out.

“I had the first offer before they gave it to Nate [Diaz]. It was me, and I desperately wanted to take the fight, but the UFC has a good, good plan for me, and they told me the plan. I like it, and we’re going to see it through now.”

There’s no official announcement of the 41-year-old Masvidal’s return to the UFC at this stage,, but he claims his intention is to compete more than once.



“I had a good, long talk with Hunter, and there’s a nice little deal for me there, so I’m going to take it,” Masvidal said. “We don’t know who I’m fighting yet, but we have like three good candidates there, 170 [pounds], so shout out to Hunter, shout out to Dana. Thanks for always taking care of your boy. It’s going to be a fun one, and I’m not just coming back for one. I definitely want to do a couple of fights.”