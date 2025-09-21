Watch Arman Tsarukyan Choke Ben Henderson To Sleep In Grappling Match

UFC lightweight no.2 contender Arman Tsarukyan has served up a reminder of just how good he is by sleeping former UFC champ Ben Henderson in a grappling match.



The two stars were pitted together at the ‘ACBJJ 18’ grappling event in Moscow, Russia this weekend, and it turned out to be one-way traffic for the 28-year-old Tsarukyan, who was able to dominate the 41-year-old Henderson.



Tsarukyan quickly took control of the match and threatened Henderson multiple times as a he chained submission attempts together, putting the veteran entirely in defensive mode.



However, as they approached the final stages of the match, Tsarukyan was able to sink in an arm-triangle choke, and with ‘Smooth’ opting not to tap out that led to him taking a brief nap on the canvas.



Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, including a split-decision win over Charles Oliveira in his last appearance at UFC 300 last year.



He was then set to rematch Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title fight in January of this year, but had to withdraw on the eve of the fight due to a back injury, and that’s since seen him slide down the pecking order to get another shot at the belt.



As for Henderson, he retired from MMA a couple of years ago after a rear-naked choke submission loss to Bellator’s lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.



In his prime Henderson went from being a WEC lightweight champion to also holding the UFC’s 155lb title, and successfully defended the belt three times.



Watch Tsarukyan’s submission finish over Henderson in the clip below.

Arman Tsarukyan chokes Benson Henderson to sleep with an arm triangle at ACBJJ 18 pic.twitter.com/abvIlGkLat — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 19, 2025