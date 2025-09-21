Watch Arman Tsarukyan Choke Ben Henderson To Sleep In Grappling Match

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Watch Arman Tsarukyan Choke Ben Henderson To Sleep In Grappling Match

UFC lightweight no.2 contender Arman Tsarukyan has served up a reminder of just how good he is by sleeping former UFC champ Ben Henderson in a grappling match.

The two stars were pitted together at the ‘ACBJJ 18’ grappling event in Moscow, Russia this weekend, and it turned out to be one-way traffic for the 28-year-old Tsarukyan, who was able to dominate the 41-year-old Henderson.

Tsarukyan quickly took control of the match and threatened Henderson multiple times as a he chained submission attempts together, putting the veteran entirely in defensive mode.

However, as they approached the final stages of the match, Tsarukyan was able to sink in an arm-triangle choke, and with ‘Smooth’ opting not to tap out that led to him taking a brief nap on the canvas.

Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, including a split-decision win over Charles Oliveira in his last appearance at UFC 300 last year.

He was then set to rematch Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title fight in January of this year, but had to withdraw on the eve of the fight due to a back injury, and that’s since seen him slide down the pecking order to get another shot at the belt.

As for Henderson, he retired from MMA a couple of years ago after a rear-naked choke submission loss to Bellator’s lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

In his prime Henderson went from being a WEC lightweight champion to also holding the UFC’s 155lb title, and successfully defended the belt three times.

Watch Tsarukyan’s submission finish over Henderson in the clip below.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama To Headline UFC Fight Night 263

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama To Headline UFC Fight Night 263

Jones Cormier bitter rivals

Daniel Cormier Tells Dana White That Jon Jones Should Fight At UFC: White House

Dana White Reveals Artist Renderings Of UFC: White House Venue

Dana White Reveals Artist Renderings Of UFC: White House Venue

Rafael Fiziev Out Of Charles Oliveira Bout At UFC Fight Night 261

Rafael Fiziev Out Of Charles Oliveira Bout At UFC Fight Night 261

Conor McGregor Claims He’ll Be Fighting Michael Chandler At UFC: White House Event

Conor McGregor Claims He’ll Be Fighting Michael Chandler At UFC: White House Event

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Who Ilia Topuria Will Fight Next

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Who Ilia Topuria Will Fight Next

Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us