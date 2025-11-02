Yadier del Valle Taps-Out Issac Dulgarian In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Yadier del Valle impressed with his grappling skill tonight at UFC Fight Night 263 on his way to a first round submission victory over Issac Dulgarian.

Round One

Dulgarian with a body kick to start. Dulgarian with a punch straight into a takedown attempt. Del Valle able to prevent this nicely and eventually is able to sprawl on top of him. Del Valle immediately trying to set up a choke.



Del Valle now opts to improve his position and nicely takes the back and gets the body triangle in. Good work from him so far. Dulgarian trying to punch behind him and then try to turn into Del Valle, but he’s not able to.



Del Valle now blasting him with ground-and-pound and Dulgarian can’t get out of danger. More punches land. Now Del Valle goes for the rear-naked choke. Dulgarian fighting desperately to survive here. He’s gritting his teeth here but Del Valle is unrelenting and continues to squeeze tighter.



Dulgarian has really dug deep here, but in the end it’s not enough as Del Valle finally forces him to tap-out from that nasty rear-naked choke at 3.41mins of Rd1.