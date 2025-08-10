Anthony Hernandez Dominates And Then Submits Roman Dolidze At UFC On ESPN 72

Anthony Hernandez made it look easy tonight at UFC On ESPN 72 as he completely dominated Roman Dolidze on his way to a fourth round rear-naked choke victory.



Round One

Low kick for Hernandez. Dolidze trying to drop down for a leg lock, but nothing doing. Leg kicks exchanged. Dolidze lands another.



They clinch up and Hernandez lands a punch as he exits. Left hook for Dolidze. Leg kick from Hernandez and Dolidze responds with his own.



Dolidze lands as Hernandez tries to pressure. Now it’s Dolidze who clinches up and marches him over to the cage. Hernandez able to sneak in an elbow strike and breaks out of the clinch.



Straight punch and a body kick from Hernandez, then into the clinch. Dolidze counters with a possible choke, but he can’t lock it up and Hernandez drags him to the mat. Dolidze tries for a leg lock, but Hernandez slips away from that and they go back upright.



Hernandez strikes his way back into the clinch. Dolidze gets away, but not before eating an elbow on the way.



Dolidze lands a punch. Solid calf kick for Hernandez. Hernandez with a right hand and then takes him down. This time ‘Fluffy’ opts to just stay standing and invite him to get back up though. Body kick for Hernandez.



Round Two



Jab for Hernandez. Body kick from Dolidze. Hernandez presses forward and Dolidze stumbles to the mat, but gets back up quickly.



Left and a right for Hernandez. Punch from Dolidze. Leg kick from Hernandez. Right hook for Hernandez and a flurry in response from Dolidze.



Hernandez with a combination now. ‘Lets go’ Dolide says, but he looks like he’s getting more tired. Dolidze lands, but Hernandez is talking back to him and seems confident. Hernandez gets a takedown, but then invites him to stand again.



Hernandez continuing to apply pressure. Dolidze lands a punch as Hernandez is attacking. Punch and a low kick for Hernandez. Now a takedown. Dolidze down to his knees. Dolidze rolls to his back and tries for that leg lock again, but Hernandez drags his leg free and is back to his feet.



Straight punches for Hernandez. One-two for Hernandez. He lands again and Dolidze turns and tries to run away, but Hernandez goes after him and brings him down.



Hernandez with a guillotine attempt, then back to control as Dolidze’s gas tank continues to be drained. Late in the round Hernandez is dropping down big elbows and hammerfists until the bell. The ref steps in to separate them and for a moment Hernandez thinks he’s won the fight, but no, the ref confirms the fight is still on. Dolidze with cuts below both eyes.

Round Three



Jab for Hernandez. Hernandez drags Dolidze to his knees again. Dolidze rolls and Hernandez stands and tells him to get back up.



Dolidze with tired looking punches. Hernandez clinches up and brings him down. Hernandez starts to threaten with the guillotine choke . Now knee strikes, then back to the guillotine. Dolidze trying to struggle to his feet, but Hernandez denies that. However, soon after Hernandez decides to usher him back to the feet.



Dolidze with a couple of wild swings and Hernandez steps in and takes him down effortlessly yet again. Dolidze back up, but soon after Hernandez clocks him with a flush punch and then brings him down again.



Dolidze is exhausted, but Hernandez is fresh as a daisy as he lands a thumping takedown. Hernandez dropping down with a couple of big punches late in the round. Hernandez has put on a clinic for the first three rounds.



Round Four



Jab for Hernandez. Now a calf kick. He lands another hard low kick. Dolidze with a punch. Right hand and an elbow from Hernandez, then a takedown.



Dolidze on his knees and Hernandez is all over him, giving him no breathing space from this relentless pressure. Hernandez opts to stand Dolidze back up.



Dolidze grabs the fence having already done so several times previously and the ref says that he’ll be deducted a point. Hernandez not even thinking about that though as he lands a couple of knees and then snatches on a rear-naked choke as his opponent is standing and just starts dragging him across the Octagon with it, which forces a very quick tap-out from the already spent Dolidze.



Great performance from Hernandez who wins via rear-naked choke at 2.45mins of the fourth round.