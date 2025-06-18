Ben Askren’s Wife Confirms He May Need Lung Transplant

By Ross Cole

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has issued a worrying update regarding the former MMA star’s health after confirming recent rumors that he may need to have a lung transplant. The 40-year-old Askren has been in hospital since earlier this month when he suffered a staph infection that suddenly led him to also being struck down with ...

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has issued a worrying update regarding the former MMA star’s health after confirming recent rumors that he may need to have a lung transplant.

The 40-year-old Askren has been in hospital since earlier this month when he suffered a staph infection that suddenly led him to also being struck down with severe pneumonia.

“I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share…” Amy Askren wrote on Facebook.

“Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for a lung transplant.

“I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.”

Given that there were false rumors circulating last week that Askren had passed away, it’s encouraging to hear that there are options available to improve his condition, though it should be stressed that a lung transplant is a very serious operation that comes with a lot of potential drawbacks.

For now though it’s clear that the whole MMA community stands united in wishing for the best possible outcome for the former Bellator and ONE FC champion.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Daniel Cormier Sad After Claim Islam Makhachev Only Wants Three More Fights

The latest word out of Islam Makhachev’s camp is that the former lightweight star only intends to have three more fights before he retires, ...

Conor McGregor Filmed Knocking Out Man At Ibiza Club

Conor McGregor is in trouble again after he was filmed knocking out a man while partying at a nightclub in Ibiza in the early ...

Ben Askren’s Wife Confirms He May Need Lung Transplant

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has issued a worrying update regarding the former MMA star’s health after confirming recent rumors that he may need to ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United