Dana White Says Fighter Bonuses Will Rise Thanks To Paramount+ Deal

The UFC are set to double their annual earnings thanks to their upcoming $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount+ over a seven year period starting in 2026, and according to Dana White that will lead to increased financial rewards for the fighters.



White wouldn’t be drawn on whether fighters salaries would be increasing as a result of the deal when asked about it last night, but he did claim that bonuses will be increasing when the new era on Paramount+ begins next year.



“Listen, I’m not going to have any comments on that because we’ve still got to get together and figure this stuff out,” White told reporters after the Contender Series last night. “It’s August, we have until January to figure that stuff out. But the low-hanging fruit that’s easy to answer? Bonuses are obviously going up. So that will be big. Forget about the tide rising with all the other fighters, just the number that the bonuses bring to a fighter is millions of dollars.”



Currently the UFC hands out four $50,000 bonus awards following each event, typically divided between one ‘Fight Of The Night’ pairing and two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards.



Fighters will certainly welcome the news that those bonuses appear set to increase, but given how lucrative the new deal for the UFC there is certain to be pressure on them to now increase fighters pay across the board.



It doesn’t seem to be something White has given a whole lot of thought to so far though, and instead suggested that the new deal would benefit fighters in terms of the promotion they would get via both Paramount+ and CBS.



“We’ve got a bunch of smart kids over there in the accounting department that figure out how to make this stuff work. But it’s so good for the fighters. What I love about being with one company that made such a big investment with us is they’re all in with us.



“The fighters are going to get tons of promotion, built by all these different unbelievable networks that these guys own. And, these are aggressive, smart guys that are going to build a big media company.”