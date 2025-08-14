Paddy Pimblett Rips Into Top Contenders As He Discusses Potential Opponents

Paddy Pimblett still isn’t sure who his next fight will be against, but he doesn’t have many good things to say about the leading lightweight contenders who could potentially be his next opponent.



“All I kept getting asked this weekend was,’Who are you fighting? When are you fighting Ilia? When are you fighting Ilia?’ I have no idea,” Pimblett said on YouTube.



The 30-year-old Pimblett has made it clear that a title shot against his rival Topuria is his preferred option though.



“Hopefully it is going to be me versus the chorizo next. I think that’s what all the Americans want because every American I bumped into keeps saying, ‘When are you going to smash that sausage’s head in?’ I’m hoping that gets sorted.”

That being said, as the No.9 ranked contender Pimblett readily acknowledges that he’s not the most obvious option for that opportunity, but he doesn’t believe the No.2 ranked Arman Tsarukyan deserves it either.



“I understand that I am like rank 9 or something, so other people probably are more deserving, but posh boy [Arman Tsarukyan] definitely isn’t,” Pimblett declared.



“Little rich boy Arman showing how desperate he is offering [Topuria] a million pounds to fight him. Spoiled rich baby. Trying to pay his way out of things. That’s why he quit when he was making weight in a bath like a little b*tch. Arman is irrelevant. No one cares about him.”

Pimblett went on to mention the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker as other potential options for him next.



“As I always say, I’ve got nothing but respect for Justin [Gaethje], but I keep seeing in interviews him saying he doesn’t want to fight me. I think the only fight other than make is me and Ilia.

“Seen Dan Hooker talking sh*t the other day, as well. I used to like Dan Hooker. Now you can eat sh*t.”