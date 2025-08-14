King Green vs. Diego Ferreira Pulled From UFC 319 On Short Notice

A lightweight fight between King Green and Carlos Diego Ferreira has been scrapped from this weekend’s UFC 319 event in Chicago on short notice.



The fight had been set to take place on the prelim portion of the card, but Green reportedly has suffered an undisclosed injury that’s forced him out of the fight, and as things stand it doesn’t appear that Ferreira is going to get a late replacement opponent instead.



The 38-year-old Green had been heading into the fight after suffering back-to-back 1st round defeats in the past year or so, having been submitted by Paddy Pimblett, followed by being knocked out by a Mauricio Ruffy spinning wheel kick in March.



As for the 40-year-old Ferreira, he entered into 2025 off two wins via strikes, but was beaten on the scorecards by Grant Dawson in January.



Saturday night’s UFC 319 main card still remains intact and will be fronted by a middleweight title clash between current champion Dricus du Plessis and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, while Lerone Murphy welcomes former Bellator star Aaron Pico to the Octagon in the co-main event.