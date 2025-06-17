Brad Katona’s Second Run In The UFC Has Come To An End

Brad Katona’s second stint in the UFC has come to an end after he was removed from the roster following back-to-back defeats.



The 33-year-old Katona is perhaps best known for being the only fighter in UFC history to have won The Ultimate Fighter on two separate occasions.



Katona first arrived in the promotion after winning TUF Season 27’s featherweight tournament back in 2018, but though he won his first two fights in the Octagon, losses to up-and-coming future champ Merab Dvalishvili and Hunter Azure led to him being released.



However, after going on to become a Brave CF champion, Katona then joined the cast of TUF Season 31, which included a number of former UFC fighters, and this time competing at bantamweight was again able to win the show.



However, after that initial win over Cody Gibson in the final, Katona would go on to lose three of his next four fights, including a 64 second knockout loss to Bekzat Almakhan at UFC 315 last month, and as such he now finds himself heading back out the exit door again.



Given his past accomplishments and a respectable 14-5 record overall, Katona shouldn’t have too much difficulty fighting a new promotion to call home though.