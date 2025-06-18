Conor McGregor Filmed Knocking Out Man At Ibiza Club

Conor McGregor is in trouble again after he was filmed knocking out a man while partying at a nightclub in Ibiza in the early hours of Tuesday morning.



The incident is believed to have taken place at the famous Pacha club, and the footage appears to show a man alleged by The Sun newspaper to be McGregor leaning down from an elevated platform to talk to another man, before suddenly flooring him with two left hooks.



This isn’t the first time that ‘The Notorious’ has found himself in hot water on the party island of Ibiza as back in 2022 a woman accused him of attacking her during a party on his yacht, which forced her to jump into the water to escape.



McGregor had denied any wrongdoing at the time, and a subsequent civil lawsuit against him was later dropped.



However, in a separate case last year McGregor lost a civil lawsuit filed against him by another woman who accused him of having raped her in a Dublin hotel room back in 2018, resulting in him having to pay her nearly 250,000 euros in damages as well as an estimated 1.5 million euros in legal fees.



The 36-year-old McGregor has yet to comment on yesterday’s nightclub altercation, which you can watch in the video clip below.

Shock moment Conor McGregor knocks man out with TWO punches in Ibiza nightclub pic.twitter.com/NclBkDuSGF — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2025