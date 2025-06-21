Curtis Blaydes Beats Rizvan Kuniev On Scorecards At UFC On ABC 8

Curtis Blaydes was able to grind his way to a split-decision win over Rizvan Kuniev tonight at UFC On ABC 8 in Azerbaijan.



Round One

Blaydes throws an overhand to disguise a takedown attempt and gets it, but Kuniev works his way back to his feet quickly against the cage. Blaydes still on him though and looking to bring him right back down again.



Blaydes works around to the back and lands a few knees to the back of the thigh. Eventually Blaydes peels him away from the cage and brings him down again. Kuniev quickly back over to the cage and up again.



Blaydes giving him no space to operate though as he clinches his back again. Finally Kuniev able to break free. Blaydes ducking down for another takedown attempt, but this time Kuniev lands a counter punch to deter him.



Blaydes reaches for a leg and again Kuniev threatens with a big punch to back him off. Counter left from Blaydes now. Kuniev lands a punch of his own.



Short left hand gets through from Kuniev as they exchanges punches. Now a grazing right from him and Blaydes goes back to clinching against the cage in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two



Leg kick for Kuniev and a glancing uppercut too. Blaydes pumps the jab. Left hand for Blaydes. Low kick from Kuniev almost enables Blaydes to go for a takedown, but he manages to steer clear.



One-two lands for Kuniev. He whiffs on an uppercut. Another jab and then a right from Kuniev. Blaydes with a couple of reaching punches that miss the mark.



Another couple of punches land for Kuniev. Blaydes looks hesitant at the moment. Hooks land for Kuniev. Step-in jab lands for Blaydes.



Jab again from Blaydes and then ducks under the counter for a takedown attempt, but Kuniev stays up. Blaydes continuing to work for this as they go across the Octagon, but he’s unable to complete it.



Back to striking range and Kuniev is back to landing his punches. Knee strike and then a big flurry of punches from Kuniev as he really starts to up the aggression. Blaydes fires back with a punch.



Round Three



Leg kick for Blaydes and then another. He fakes a takedown. Back to the low kicks, this time to the inside of the calf. Blaydes thinking about a takedown, but Kuniev steps in with a good knee.



Jab for Blaydes. Heavy right hand from Kuniev. Blaydes with a right hand and then punches again to set up a takedown against the cage. Kuniev working hard to stay upright though.



Three minutes to go as Blaydes continues to work for the takedown. He goes around to the back and lands a few knees to the back of the thigh.



A minute goes by and then Kuniev manages to break free. Punches for Kuniev. He whiffs on a few more and then it’s his turn to clinch up against the cage.



Back to striking range in the final minute. Inside leg kick for Blaydes. Blaydes ducks his head and Kuniev grabs his neck. Blaydes drives him into the cage. Uppercut from Blaydes and a punch back from Kuniev. Kuniev trying for one final flurry, but Blaydes goes back to a takedown attempt in response.



Decision



Kuniev was the bigger threat on the feet here, but Blaydes was able to use his wrestling and clinch work to play it safe in the first and third rounds to emerge with a split-decision win (29-28 x2, 28-29).





