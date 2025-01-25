Global Fight League 2025 Teams Announced Full Of MMA Veterans

New MMA team-based promotion Global Fight League have completed the draft for the six teams who will be competing against each other in 2025, and you can now check out all the fighters who will be competing below.
First pick in the draft went to Dubai, who chose former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
Curiously, Los Angeles was up next and chose Sage Northcutt, who has only fought once in the past six years. Perhaps his age was a deciding factor though, as though he’s no spring chicken anymore at 28-years-old, that still makes him far younger than many others on the roster, which heavily skews towards fighters who are either at the tail-end of their careers or even supposedly retired.
Gegard Mousasi was an obvious pick for the London team next, while Miami then opted for the 40-year-old Junior dos Santos. The other first round picks then saw the 47-year-old Fabricio Werdum going to Team Sao Paulo, while Kevin Lee was chosen by New York.
In total 120 fighters over 10 separate weight classes were chosen between the five teams, and there was even some fighters who have literally only just left the UFC involved – including Tony Ferguson, Holly Holm and Chris Weidman.
There were also a large number of blasts-from-the-past too, with the likes of Rashad Evans, Frank Mir, Urijah Faber, Alexander Gustafsson, Renan Barao, Chad Mendes and Benson Henderson all having somehow been convinced to put their gloves back on.
Check out the full list of teams and their newly acquired fighters below, and scroll down to watch a replay of the full draft, complete with terrible AI graphics and cringe-worthy theme music.
Team Dubai
Ali Isaev — heavyweight
Todd Duffee — heavyweight
Ronny Markes — light heavyweight
Omari Akhmedov — light heavyweight
Luke Rockhold — middleweight
Derek Brunson — middleweight
Tyron Woodley — welterweight
Abubakar Nurmagomedov — welterweight
Tofiq Musayev — lightweight
Damir Ismagulov — lightweight
Khumoyun Tukhtamurodov — featherweight
Adilet Numatov — featherweight
Timur Valiev — bantamweight
Farbod Iran Nezhad — bantamweight
Arlene Blencowe — women’s bantamweight
Alexa Conners — women’s bantamweight
Randi Field — strawweight
Faine Mesquita — strawweight
Jessica Aguilar — atomweight
Anastasia Nikolakakos — atomweight
Team Los Angeles
Andrei Arlovski — heavyweight
Frank Mir — heavyweight
Rashad Evans — light heavyweight
Da Woon Jung — light heavyweight
Uriah Hall — middleweight
Grant Neal — middleweight
Louis Glismann — welterweight
Lorenz Larkin — welterweight
Tony Ferguson — lightweight
Sage Northcutt — lightweight
Tyler Diamond — featherweight
Chad Mendes — featherweight
Urijah Faber — bantamweight
Ray Borg — bantamweight
Leslie Smith — women’s bantamweight
Aspen Ladd — women’s bantamweight
Cynthia Calvillo — strawweight
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane — strawweight
Jessica Penne — atomweight
Cory McKenna — atomweight
Team London
Tanner Boser — heavyweight
Stuart Austin — heavyweight
Ilir Latifi — light heavyweight
Alexander Gustafsson — light heavyweight
Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz — middleweight
Gegard Mousasi — middleweight
Norman Parke — welterweight
Danny Roberts — welterweight
Tim Wilde — lightweight
Benson Henderson — lightweight
Mike Grundy — featherweight
Brett Johns — featherweight
Josh Hill — bantamweight
Cameron Else — bantamweight
Pannie Kianzad — women’s bantamweight
Julia Budd — women’s bantamweight
Karolina Owczarz — strawweight
Josefine Knutsson — strawweight
Kelly Staddon — atomweight
Chiara Penco — atomweight
Team Miami
Junior dos Santos — heavyweight
Robelis Despaigne — heavyweight
Thiago Santos — light heavyweight
Philipe Lins — light heavyweight
Yoel Romero — middleweight
Hector Lombard — middleweight
Gleison Tibau — welterweight
Dilano Taylor — welterweight
Jeremy Stephens — lightweight
Anthony Pettis — lightweight
Charles Rosa — featherweight
Andre Harrison — featherweight
Marlon Moraes — bantamweight
Eric Shelton — bantamweight
Mariya Agapova — women’s bantamweight
Cat Zingano — women’s bantamweight
Paige VanZant — strawweight
Hannah Goldy — strawweight
Natasha Kuziutina — atomweight
Kayla Kracho — atomweight
Team Sao Paulo
Bruno Cappelozza – heavyweight
Fabricio Werdum – heavyweight
Antonio Carlos Jr. – light heavyweight
Mauricio Rua – light heavyweight
Alan Patrick – middleweight
Diego Lima – middleweight
Alex Oliveira – welterweight
Carlos Petruzzella – welterweight
Patricky Pitbull – lightweight
Lucas Martins – lightweight
Julio Arce – featherweight
Maike Linhares – featherweight
Raphael Assuncao – bantamweight
Renan Barao – bantamweight
Alejandra Lara – women’s bantamweight
Paula Bittencourt – women’s bantamweight
Camila Reynoso – strawweight
Viviane Pereira – strawweight
Joice Mara – atomweight
Pamela Mara – atomweight
Team New York
Aleksei Oleynik — heavyweight
Alan Belcher — heavyweight
Ovince Saint Preux — light heavyweight
Devin Clark — light heavyweight
Chris Weidman — middleweight
Phil Hawes — middleweight
Dillon Danis — welterweight
Neiman Gracie — welterweight
Kevin Lee — lightweight
Sidney Outlaw — lightweight
Kai Kamaka III — featherweight
Lance Palmer — featherweight
Zviad Lazishvili — bantamweight
Jimmie Rivera — bantamweight
Liana Jojua — women’s bantamweight
Holly Holm — women’s bantamweight
Maio Ding — strawweight
Melissa Amaya — strawweight
Marisa Messer-Belenchia — atomweight
Bi Nguyen – atomweight