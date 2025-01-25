Global Fight League 2025 Teams Announced Full Of MMA Veterans

New MMA team-based promotion Global Fight League have completed the draft for the six teams who will be competing against each other in 2025, and you can now check out all the fighters who will be competing below.



First pick in the draft went to Dubai, who chose former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.



Curiously, Los Angeles was up next and chose Sage Northcutt, who has only fought once in the past six years. Perhaps his age was a deciding factor though, as though he’s no spring chicken anymore at 28-years-old, that still makes him far younger than many others on the roster, which heavily skews towards fighters who are either at the tail-end of their careers or even supposedly retired.



Gegard Mousasi was an obvious pick for the London team next, while Miami then opted for the 40-year-old Junior dos Santos. The other first round picks then saw the 47-year-old Fabricio Werdum going to Team Sao Paulo, while Kevin Lee was chosen by New York.



In total 120 fighters over 10 separate weight classes were chosen between the five teams, and there was even some fighters who have literally only just left the UFC involved – including Tony Ferguson, Holly Holm and Chris Weidman.



There were also a large number of blasts-from-the-past too, with the likes of Rashad Evans, Frank Mir, Urijah Faber, Alexander Gustafsson, Renan Barao, Chad Mendes and Benson Henderson all having somehow been convinced to put their gloves back on.



Check out the full list of teams and their newly acquired fighters below, and scroll down to watch a replay of the full draft, complete with terrible AI graphics and cringe-worthy theme music.



Team Dubai

Ali Isaev — heavyweight

Todd Duffee — heavyweight

Ronny Markes — light heavyweight

Omari Akhmedov — light heavyweight

Luke Rockhold — middleweight

Derek Brunson — middleweight

Tyron Woodley — welterweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov — welterweight

Tofiq Musayev — lightweight

Damir Ismagulov — lightweight

Khumoyun Tukhtamurodov — featherweight

Adilet Numatov — featherweight

Timur Valiev — bantamweight

Farbod Iran Nezhad — bantamweight

Arlene Blencowe — women’s bantamweight

Alexa Conners — women’s bantamweight

Randi Field — strawweight

Faine Mesquita — strawweight

Jessica Aguilar — atomweight

Anastasia Nikolakakos — atomweight

Team Los Angeles

Andrei Arlovski — heavyweight

Frank Mir — heavyweight

Rashad Evans — light heavyweight

Da Woon Jung — light heavyweight

Uriah Hall — middleweight

Grant Neal — middleweight

Louis Glismann — welterweight

Lorenz Larkin — welterweight

Tony Ferguson — lightweight

Sage Northcutt — lightweight

Tyler Diamond — featherweight

Chad Mendes — featherweight

Urijah Faber — bantamweight

Ray Borg — bantamweight

Leslie Smith — women’s bantamweight

Aspen Ladd — women’s bantamweight

Cynthia Calvillo — strawweight

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane — strawweight

Jessica Penne — atomweight

Cory McKenna — atomweight

Team London

Tanner Boser — heavyweight

Stuart Austin — heavyweight

Ilir Latifi — light heavyweight

Alexander Gustafsson — light heavyweight

Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz — middleweight

Gegard Mousasi — middleweight

Norman Parke — welterweight

Danny Roberts — welterweight

Tim Wilde — lightweight

Benson Henderson — lightweight

Mike Grundy — featherweight

Brett Johns — featherweight

Josh Hill — bantamweight

Cameron Else — bantamweight

Pannie Kianzad — women’s bantamweight

Julia Budd — women’s bantamweight

Karolina Owczarz — strawweight

Josefine Knutsson — strawweight

Kelly Staddon — atomweight

Chiara Penco — atomweight

Team Miami

Junior dos Santos — heavyweight

Robelis Despaigne — heavyweight

Thiago Santos — light heavyweight

Philipe Lins — light heavyweight

Yoel Romero — middleweight

Hector Lombard — middleweight

Gleison Tibau — welterweight

Dilano Taylor — welterweight

Jeremy Stephens — lightweight

Anthony Pettis — lightweight

Charles Rosa — featherweight

Andre Harrison — featherweight

Marlon Moraes — bantamweight

Eric Shelton — bantamweight

Mariya Agapova — women’s bantamweight

Cat Zingano — women’s bantamweight

Paige VanZant — strawweight

Hannah Goldy — strawweight

Natasha Kuziutina — atomweight

Kayla Kracho — atomweight

Team Sao Paulo

Bruno Cappelozza – heavyweight

Fabricio Werdum – heavyweight

Antonio Carlos Jr. – light heavyweight

Mauricio Rua – light heavyweight

Alan Patrick – middleweight

Diego Lima – middleweight

Alex Oliveira – welterweight

Carlos Petruzzella – welterweight

Patricky Pitbull – lightweight

Lucas Martins – lightweight

Julio Arce – featherweight

Maike Linhares – featherweight

Raphael Assuncao – bantamweight

Renan Barao – bantamweight

Alejandra Lara – women’s bantamweight

Paula Bittencourt – women’s bantamweight

Camila Reynoso – strawweight

Viviane Pereira – strawweight

Joice Mara – atomweight

Pamela Mara – atomweight

Team New York

Aleksei Oleynik — heavyweight

Alan Belcher — heavyweight

Ovince Saint Preux — light heavyweight

Devin Clark — light heavyweight

Chris Weidman — middleweight

Phil Hawes — middleweight

Dillon Danis — welterweight

Neiman Gracie — welterweight

Kevin Lee — lightweight

Sidney Outlaw — lightweight

Kai Kamaka III — featherweight

Lance Palmer — featherweight

Zviad Lazishvili — bantamweight

Jimmie Rivera — bantamweight

Liana Jojua — women’s bantamweight

Holly Holm — women’s bantamweight

Maio Ding — strawweight

Melissa Amaya — strawweight

Marisa Messer-Belenchia — atomweight

Bi Nguyen – atomweight