Jiri Prochazka Not Impressed By Jamahal Hill’s Trash-Talk Ahead Of UFC 311 Showdown

Jiri Prochazka has suggested that Jamahal Hill’s mind-games aren’t hitting the mark ahead of their fight at UFC 311 in Inglewood, California on January 18th.

Both former light-heavyweight champions are coming off losses via strikes to the current titleholder Alex Pereira in 2024, but Hill has attempted to suggest that the two results were not equal and that he faired better against the Brazilian.



Hill’s defeats certainly doesn’t look better on paper as he was KO’d in the first round by Pereira, while Prochazka was TKO’d in the 2nd round, but Hill has argued that he was doing well up until he got caught, while his next opponent got “completely shut down, completely exposed.”

Hill’s criticism of his fighting style appears to have fallen on deaf ears however, with Prochazka instead just seeing it as a sign of weakness on Hill’s part.

“I don’t care what he’s saying because it’s not just primarily about me, it just shows what what is in his head,” Prochazka told MMAfighting.com. “Man, I don’t care about what other people say about me because when you know how this works, how to work the mental of the human body, so how people can speak about others and why they speak about others, especially when he don’t know me personally. He knows just my fighting style and in that, he’s totally out with his commentary.



“So that’s why I don’t care about these trash talks because. Do you know how the true confident man, a real man [looks] like? He don’t know. He don’t need to say some shit about others, to speak about his strong sides and about the weaknesses in his opponent because he’s self-confident too much to not do that. That’s, for me, the true power of the man. That’s it. I don’t want to speak… I want to speak about others, but why [would I]? I see that like a weakness to speak some bullshit about my opponents, man. I’m going there, I will show my best, and I will show that to all the world that I’m the best, and that’s all. My actions will talk. It’s not me who is saying that. He’s saying that.



“He’s just showing that about himself because, lots of talking, lots of talking. The man is not here in this world to speak about others, but to do the right things. When the man wants to fight, [when] a warrior wants to fight, he will fight. That’s all. No talk, no [doing] bullshit, some stupid things. Do it. That’s all.”