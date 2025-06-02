Kayla Harrison Sees Weakness In Julianna Pena’s Pre-Fight Trash-Talk

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has been eager to talk trash about title challenger Kayla Harrison in the build-up to their fight in the co-main event of UFC 316 this weekend, but rather than take that offense her opponent instead sees it as as sign of weakness.



“I think it just, for me, it kind of screams insecurity,” Harrison told MMA Fighting. “When I see her talk or when I hear her some of the stuff she says, I feel like it’s fear. And it’s not personal for me. She could say whatever she wants about me. At the end of the day, we get locked in a cage, and that’s where I’m gonna do my talking.

“I think that that’s just who she is. I think that’s part of her shtick, you know, like, she’s the same way with me that she was with Amanda [Nunes]. She always is kind of yapping. So I think that’s just her personality. And I just feel bad that she lives life that way. Sounds like a terrible existence.”

One of Pena’s most common themes has been accusing the former two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and PFL champion of taking steroids, but Harrison laughs that off.



“It’s just like she’s kind of always throwing spaghetti at the wall,” Harrison said. “Before I signed with UFC it was like, ‘Well, if she wants to be in a real promotion, she has to make a real weight and 135 is where it’s at,’ and so then I signed with the UFC and I cut down to 135 pounds, and now I’m a weight bully, but that’s the only weight class they have. It’s not my choice, and the steroids thing is just like, again, it’s funny to me.

“I’ve never taken steroids. I got drug tested for the first time when I was in middle school because that was when I was in the top five on the national roster for judo. And so that’s when the U.S. sort of started testing, and I’ve been tested… I mean, I’ve been tested probably more than any athlete in the UFC. One time, I got tested 4 times in a month, between WADA, the tournaments I went to, and I competed at, I got tested there, and then I got tested when I got home. So she can say whatever she wants, but I know I’m clean, and again, I work really, really f*cking hard.

“I didn’t look like this when I competed in judo because I was 170 pounds. It’s a lot of discipline, and I have a really good team around me who fuel me properly, and I’m proud of it. I’m proud of my body of work, and I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished clean, and there’ll never be a blemish on that because I’ve never taken anything. I was afraid to take Flintstone Vitamins when I started getting drug tested at 12. So my whole life, you know when you drive by a cop and you’re not speeding but you automatically [slow down]? I’ve had that feeling [of], ‘Oh, you know what, I better not take any supplements.’ I’ve had that [feeling] my whole life.”