Muhammad Naimov Beats Bogdan Grad By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ABC 8

Muhammad Naimov earned a unanimous decision victory over Bogdan Grad in the main card opener at UFC On ABC 8.



Round One

Low kick from Grad. Now a calf kick from Naimov. Another couple of leg kicks lands for Grad. Grad looks for another kick, but Naimov lands a counter punch.



Missed wheel kick attempt from Grad. Now a spinning hook kick from Naimov that connects and Grad starts to wobble on his feet for a moment. Grad regains his bearings enough to look for a takedown and buy some time as they now clinch up against the cage.



Back to striking range. Grad looks to kick, but eats a short series of punches from Naimov. Two left hands land for Naimov. Wheel kick from Grad and a spinning backfirst in response from Naimov both miss the target.



Grad goes back to the clinch against the cage now. Occasional knee to the body from Grad. Final 10 seconds of the round and Grad punches to the body and then lands upstairs as he peels away.



Round Two



Head kick attempt from Grad is blocked. Another wheel kick attempt from Grad misses. Right hand for Grad now. Solid body kick for Grad.



Left hook for Grad and then a calf kick. One-two from Naimov. Grad clinching up against the cage now and then working for a takedown, but Naimov is defending against it.



Grad eventually gives up on the takedown attempt and they go back to striking range. Leg kick for Grad. Missed high kick from Niamov. Grazing right hand from Naimov.



Grad strikes his way back into a takedown attempt against the cage, but Naimov is countering with a potential standing guillotine choke. Grad able to steer clear of being caught fully in that though and then goes back to working for a takedown, and does put Naimov down just as the round ends.



Round Three



Leg kick from Grad, but then a head kick from Naimov grazes the target. Grad is ok though and soon after is able to land a takedown with more than four minutes remaining in the fight.



A scramble now and it’s Naimov who is able to foil Grad’s plans by getting on top. Naimov in his full guard and then Grad tries to throw up a triangle choke attempt, but he manages to break free from it.



A few light punches to the body and head from Naimov as the ref urges him to work. Naimov traps an arm and lands a few punches. Grad gets his arm back, but still on his back with a little more 90 seconds remaining. The ref decides there’s not enough action and stands them up.



Grad with a body strike and then right back into the clinch against the cage. Naimov managing to fend off his attempt to work the fight to the floor though. Knee to the body from Grad.



Back to striking range with 30 seconds to go. Side kick upstairs from Naimov comes close. Grad also comes very close with a head kick attempt.



Naimov on his bike now keeping his distance and after aborting on another spinning attack Grad urges him to throw down in the final seconds, but Naimov thinks he’s already done enough to win and doesn’t oblige.



Decision



Naimov had Grad rocked in the first round with a spinning hook kick, but Grad recovered well and seemed to get the better of the second round. However, in the final round it was Naimov who eventually was able to get more control time on the mat and so he emerges with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).