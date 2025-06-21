Myktybek Orolbai Submits Tofiq Musayev With Kimura At UfC On ABC 8

Myktybek Orolbai used his superior wrestling to control Tofiq Musayev for much of the opening round of their fight at UFC On ABC 8, before locking up a fight-ending kimura submission.



Round One

Early single-leg attempt from Orolbai but Musayev shows excellent balance to stay upright against the odds as his opponent hoisted his leg up high. However, Orolbai goes back for another attempt soon after and does get him down this time around.



Orolbai in half-guard here. Orolbai gets Musayev over to the cage and settles into his guard now as he looks to drop down a few punches. Orolbai postures up then drops back down. Musayev had the space to get back to his knees though and then stands up.



Not for long though as Orolbai brings him back down to the canvas. Musayev trying for an unlikely guillotine choke from his back, but there’s nothing doing there.



Musayev able to find a little space to drive back to his feet. Orolbai still looking to clinch, but the ref thinks he’s grabbed the glove of his opponent and opts to separate them.



Musayev looks for a kick, but Orolbai uses that to bring him back to the mat in the center of the Octagon. Orolbai now working on a kimura submission and soon as Musayev in a compromised position that forces him to tap out at 4.35mins of the opening round.