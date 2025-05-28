Next Noche UFC Event May Be Moved From Mexico To USA Says Ariel Helwani

There may be a potential spanner in the works for the UFC’s next ‘Noche UFC’ event, aka UFC 320, on September 13rd to celebrate Mexican Independence Day according to reporter Ariel Helwani.



The UFC’s original plan had been to host the annual event in Guadalajara, Mexico, but due to there being delays with ongoing construction work to the new ‘Arena Gaudalaraja’ venue it’s now giving them second thoughts.



“They have apparently cancelled events up until the first week of September,” Ariel Helwani said of the arena’s upcoming schedule during the latest episode of his show.



While that doesn’t affect the UFC for now, any further delays would put them directly in the firing line, and as such Helwani says alternative options are now being considered.



“I know for a fact that there has been talk of moving event to the United States,” Helwani claimed. “I heard Las Vegas discussed.”

It’d seem more logical to host an event celebrating Mexico in the country itself, but yet Las Vegas also makes sense given that the previous two Noche UFC events were held there.



The first was headlined by a rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko at the T-Mobile Arena in 2023, while last year the visual extravaganza that was ‘Riyadh Season: Noche UFC’ took place at The Sphere with Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili fronting the show.



As yet there’s no fights attached to the 3rd instalment of the Noche UFC series, though there has been rumors that a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez could be under consideration for it.