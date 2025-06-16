Rodolfo Bellato Strongly Denies Faking Being KO’d By Illegal Upkick

By Ross Cole

Rodolfo Bellato has strongly denied accusations that he faked being knocked out after being caught by an illegal upkick by Paul Craig at this past weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 event in Atlanta, Georgia. “God knows about all things!” Bellato wrote on Instagram (translated). “To everyone cheering for me, I’m in good health and will ...

Rodolfo Bellato has strongly denied accusations that he faked being knocked out after being caught by an illegal upkick by Paul Craig at this past weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 event in Atlanta, Georgia.

“God knows about all things!” Bellato wrote on Instagram (translated). “To everyone cheering for me, I’m in good health and will be back soon, thank you so much!

“And I saw some things on the internet, saying I was an actor there and stuff. The moment I was on the ground, I didn’t expect to get kicked in the face (illegally). It was a strong kick, when I looked at the judge to complain, my whole body began to tingle and my vision disappeared. After that i dont remember anything.

“Anyone who’s known me the longest knows I would NEVER do this. I’ve never run from war. I hit [weight twice] in less than 30 days, [two] trips in a row. Why would I fake something after all I been through and on top of that winning the first round? In the end … I thank all the real ones for the positive messages. God is in charge.”

Anthony Smith was one of those who was arguing strongly for Bellato having faked the KO, and it has to be said that the fact he appeared to be protesting the illegal blow to the referee on the way to the canvas before suddenly becoming unconscious did seem highly suspicious at the time.

That being said, there have been numerous delayed-reaction KO’s in MMA over the years that looked highly unusual. Shane Burgos suddenly staggering backwards and slumping to the canvas several seconds after being hit by a punch by Edson Barboza back in 2021 springs to mind for example.

After that knockout Burgos described a similar familiar feeling to Bellato, saying that his vision gradually began to fade over a few seconds, before his body eventually switched off.

So, while it’s hard to say for sure, it’s certainly possible that Bellato is telling the truth, and if so it’s unfortunate that he’s had to deal with a strong backlash for something that might have been out of his control.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Rodolfo Bellato Strongly Denies Faking Being KO’d By Illegal Upkick

Rodolfo Bellato has strongly denied accusations that he faked being knocked out after being caught by an illegal upkick by Paul Craig at this ...

Miranda Maverick Reveals She Tore ACL During Decision Loss To Rose Namajunas

Miranda Maverick has revealed that she suffered a torn ACL during her fight with Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC On ESPN ...

UFC On ABC 8 Fight Card

UFC On ABC 8 takes place this coming Saturday in Azerbaijan and you can check out the full fight card below. In the main ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United