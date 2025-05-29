Tony Ferguson Believes Paddy Pimblett Has A Bright Future In The Sport

Tony Ferguson was beaten by Paddy Pimblett back at the tail-end of 2023 and it seems that rather than hold a grudge ‘El Cucuy’ has become a believer in the rising lightweight star.



“A lot of people discredit a lot of the athletes that I fight,” Ferguson told The Schmo. “And they shouldn’t.

“I believe the athletes that I fight, they always have a bright future, otherwise they wouldn’t have made that matchmaking.

“Secondly, I think that [Paddy Pimblett] has the opportunity. He’s got a lot of fuel for the fire to be able to get the training done.

“I think the more structure, that he keeps everything the way that he has been, [and] listens to his coaches, I think the kid has a bright future in this sport.

“I think he’s doing a good thing, I never hated on the kid. I even unblocked him on Instagram.”

The 30-year-old Pimblett has been gradually silencing his doubters with his recent performances in the Octagon, particularly in his two fights since beating Ferguson, which has seen him submit King Green in the first round last summer, followed by a third round TKO finish of Michael Chandler in April of this year.

As for the 41-year-old Ferguson, he finally headed for the UFC exit at the start of this year after an eight-fight losing slump, but the former interim lightweight champion hasn’t called time on his career yet and is currently calling for a fight against Dillon Danis after their proposed match-up in the upstart GFL promotion fell through.