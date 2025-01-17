Watch the latest episode of UFC 311 ahead of Saturday night’s first pay-per-view of the year in California.
Ross Cole
UFC 311 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video
Watch the full UFC 311 pre-fight pre-fight press conference ahead of Saturday night’s event in Inglewood, California. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaoMh0iFz6E
UFC 311 Embedded Episode 4
Holly Holm Explains Decision To Ask For UFC Release
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm was granted her request to be released from the UFC this week and the 43-year-old veteran has ...