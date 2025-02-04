UFC 312 Embedded Episode 1

By Ross Cole

Check out the first episode of UFC 312 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Sydney, Australia.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

UFC 312 Embedded Episode 1

