UFC 315 Countdown Video

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Watch the full UFC 315 Countdown video, featuring a closer look at the two fights topping the bill in Montreal as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad goes up against Jack Della Maddalena and women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko fights Manon Fiorot.

Watch the full UFC 315 Countdown video, featuring a closer look at the two fights topping the bill in Montreal as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad goes up against Jack Della Maddalena and women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko fights Manon Fiorot.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 315 Countdown Video

Watch the full UFC 315 Countdown video, featuring a closer look at the two fights topping the bill in Montreal as welterweight champion Belal ...

UFC 315 Fight Card

UFC 315 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 10th in Montreal, Canada and we’ve got the full fight card below. In the main ...

Fighters React To Bo Nickal’s First Career Loss Against Reiner de Ridder

The much-hyped Bo Nickal’s unbeaten record is no more after he was TKO’d by Reiner de Ridder in the co-main event of UFC On ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United