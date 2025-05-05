Watch the full UFC 315 Countdown video, featuring a closer look at the two fights topping the bill in Montreal as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad goes up against Jack Della Maddalena and women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko fights Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315 Countdown Video
