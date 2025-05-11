UFC 315 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Check out a collection of UFC 315 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card from Montreal, Canada. Jack Della Maddalena Valentina Shevchenko Aiemann Zahabi Jose Aldo Natalia Silva Benoit Saint Denis

Jack Della Maddalena

Valentina Shevchenko

Aiemann Zahabi

Jose Aldo

Natalia Silva

Benoit Saint Denis

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

