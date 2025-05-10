UFC 315 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 315 results live as they happen from Montreal, Canada as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first defense of the title against Jack Della Maddalena. The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 315 results live as they happen from Montreal, Canada as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first defense of the title against Jack Della Maddalena.

The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Prelims

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuțelaba
Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong
Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 315 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 315 results live as they happen from Montreal, Canada as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad ...
Valentina Shevchenko weigh in

UFC 315 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 315 event in Montreal, Canada, check out the two final episodes from the Embedded series.

UFC 315 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 315 weigh-ins have now taken place in Montreal and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United