Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 315 results live as they happen from Montreal, Canada as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first defense of the title against Jack Della Maddalena.



The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec



Prelims



Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan



Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan