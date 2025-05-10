Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 315 results live as they happen from Montreal, Canada as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first defense of the title against Jack Della Maddalena. The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ...
The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
Prelims
Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuțelaba Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan
