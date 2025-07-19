UFC 318 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

By Ross Cole

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 318 event in New Orleans get hyped for the fights with the final two episodes of the Embedded series.

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 318 event in New Orleans get hyped for the fights with the final two episodes of the Embedded series.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 318 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 318 results live as they happen as ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway fights Dustin Poirier ...

UFC 318 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 318 event in New Orleans get hyped for the fights with the final two episodes of the Embedded series.

UFC 318 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 318 weigh-ins have now taken place in Louisiana ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United