UFC Fight Night 252 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 252 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Henry Cejudo fights Song Yadong in the flyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fight Report

Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Fight Report

Jean Silva defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by TKO at 4.15mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Fight Report

Prelims

Ion Cuțelaba defeats Ibo Aslan by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2.51mins of Rd1
Melquizael Costa defeats Andre Fili by submission (guillotine choke) at 4.30mins of Rd1
Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Nick Klein by TKO at 3.24mins of Rd2
Ricky Simon defeats Javid Basharat by KO at 3.58mins of Rd1
Austin Vanderford defeats Nikolay Veretennikov by TKO at 4.13mins of Rd2
Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Eric McConico by TKO at 0.33mins of Rd2
Modestas Bukauskas defeats Rafael Cerqueira by KO at 2.12mins of Rd1

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

