UFC Fight Night 258 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 258 event in Paris the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards were dished out this time around and co-main event winner Benoit Saint Denis secured one of them after he was able to consistently use his superior ground game to take Mauricio Ruffy to the mat. That eventually led him to find a rear-naked choke submission finish in the second round.

Another main card fighter earning a performance bonus was Mason Jones, who found himself in all sorts of trouble early in the fight as Bolaji Oki’s heavy-handed striking quickly put him on the canvas and came close to ending the fight. However, Jones toughed it out, and when he got back to his feet he wobbled Oki and then took him down to end the round strongly. Jones continued to dominate Oki on the mat in the second and unleashed a relentless barrage of elbows to deliver a TKO finish.

Ante Delija made a big impact in his UFC debut by KO’ing Marcin Tybura mid-way through the first round. Delija was able to land a big uppercut to rock Tybura and then sealed the deal with ground-and-pound.

Kaue Fernandes brutalized Harry Hardwick with calf kicks in the first round of their prelim fight until he was left unable to continue and had to be taken out of the arena in a wheelchair.

