UFC On ABC 8 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ABC 8 weigh-ins have now taken place in Azerbaijan and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Jamahal Hill (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (206) Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (155.5) Curtis Blaydes (258) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5) Tofiq Musayev (163) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (165) ...