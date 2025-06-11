UFC On ESPN 69: Usman vs. Buckley Promo Video

By Ross Cole

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Atlanta, Georgia and you can watch a new promo for the main event clash between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley below.

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Atlanta, Georgia and you can watch a new promo for the main event clash between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Ricky Simon Now Fights Cameron Smotherman Due To Charles Jourdain Injury

There’s been a late change to this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 line-up, with Ricky Simon now set to fight short-notice replacement Cameron Smotherman ...

UFC On ESPN 69: Usman vs. Buckley Promo Video

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Atlanta, Georgia and you can watch a new promo for the ...

Justin Gaethje Threatening To Retire If He doesn’t Get Next 155lb Title Shot

Justin Gaethje is so convinced that he deserves to be next in line at lightweight that he’s told his manager he’ll retire if he ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United