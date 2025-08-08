UFC On ESPN 72 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 72 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card



Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186.5) – Hernandez missed weight by .5lbs

Steve Erceg (135.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (135.5)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115)

Andre Fili (146) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

Miles Johns (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185)

Prelims

Rafael Cerqueira (203) vs. Julius Walker (206)

Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Elijah Smith (136)

Priscila Cachoeira (134) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136.5) – Edwards missed weight by .5lbs

Uros Medic (171) vs. Gilbert Urbina (171)

Gabriella Fernandes (125.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126.25) – Stoliarenko missed weight by .25lbs

Cody Brundage (202.5) vs. Eric McConico (204.5)