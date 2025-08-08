UFC On ESPN 72 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ESPN 72 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186.5) – Hernandez missed weight by .5lbs
Steve Erceg (135.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (135.5)
Angela Hill (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115)
Andre Fili (146) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)
Miles Johns (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
Eryk Anders (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185)

Prelims

Rafael Cerqueira (203) vs. Julius Walker (206)
Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Elijah Smith (136)
Priscila Cachoeira (134) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136.5) – Edwards missed weight by .5lbs
Uros Medic (171) vs. Gilbert Urbina (171)
Gabriella Fernandes (125.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126.25) – Stoliarenko missed weight by .25lbs
Cody Brundage (202.5) vs. Eric McConico (204.5)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 72 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 72 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales ...

UFC On ESPN 72 Predictions

UFC On ESPN 72 takes place tomorrow night and you can find out predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Roman Dolidze vs. ...

Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev Headlines UFC Fight Night 261 In Brazil

A lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Rafael Fiziev will headline UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11th. The ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United