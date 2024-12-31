Check out the 2nd instalment of the UFC’s ‘Year In Review’ for 2024 which features more of the year’s biggest moments in the Octagon.
Check out the 2nd instalment of the UFC’s ‘Year In Review’ for 2024 which features more of the year’s biggest moments in the Octagon.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Chael Sonnen Casts Doubt On Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul Fight
Conor McGregor and his Mac Life site recently reposted a story claiming that he’d be boxing Logan Paul in a money-spinning fight in Mumbai, ...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Thinks Alexandre Pantoja Should Fight Henry Cejudo Next
UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has suggested that the only fight left to make for current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is a showdown with ...
UFC Year In Review 2024 Part 2
Check out the 2nd instalment of the UFC’s ‘Year In Review’ for 2024 which features more of the year’s biggest moments in the Octagon.