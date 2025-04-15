Watch Israel Adesanya And Kamaru Usman React To UFC 314 From Octagon-Side

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman had front-row seat to watch UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday night and you can watch their live reactions to all the fights in the video below.

israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman had front-row seat to watch UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday night and you can watch their live reactions to all the fights in the video below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Watch Israel Adesanya And Kamaru Usman React To UFC 314 From Octagon-Side

israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman had front-row seat to watch UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday night and you can watch their live reactions ...

Alexander Volkanovski May Have Broke Hand In Diego Lopes Fight Says Coach

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes this past weekend in Miami, but he may have broken ...

Conor McGregor Reacts To Losing $500,000 Bet On Michael Chandler Beating Paddy Pimblett

Conor McGregor bet a whopping $500,000 on Michael Chandler to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 on Saturday night and he’s now spoken out ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United