Watch Merab Dvalishvili’s Interview With Anthony Smith For UFC Ahead Of Sean O’Malley Rematch

By Ross Cole

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili sat down for an interview with the recently retired Anthony Smith for the UFC ahead of his rematch with Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 on June 7th in New Jersey, and you can check it out below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

