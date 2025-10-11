Alex Pereira Taking Time Out After Breaking Foot; Targets UFC: White House Return

By Ross Cole

Alex Pereira Taking Time Out After Breaking Foot; Targets UFC: White House Return

After winning back the UFC’s light-heavyweight title it seems that it could be next June before Alex Pereira next steps into the Octagon.

The 38-year-old Pereira avenged his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev back in March in style last weekend when he TKO’d his rival in just 80 seconds, but he didn’t emerge from the fight unscathed as he’s since been diagnosed with a broken foot.

“I did an X-Ray in Las Vegas and an MRI here and we have a fracture on my foot,” Pereira said during a Q&A in Brazil. “But I still don’t know what will happen, or how long it will take for me to recover.”

As such, Pereira is intends to take a break from competing to heal up, and he now sees the UFC: White House event on June 14th next year as the perfect time to return to action.

“I think it’s good to focus on this White House [event], it’s something that interests me,” Pereira said. “I think I’ll focus on this.”

Dana White has already stated that he wants together, “the greatest fight card ever assembled,” for the one-of-a-kind event, and so that means a leading star like Pereira would certainly be under strong consideration to feature on it.

That being said, there’s only so much star power to go around in the UFC at the moment, so some tough choices will have to be made, and if they do go all-in on it then other events around that time will suffer from watered-down line-ups as a result.

White has already said he doesn’t intend to start building the card until February though, so it’s all just speculation at this point.

